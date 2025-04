Explosions heard in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Cherkasy

Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv and Kherson during an air raid at dawn on 21 April.

Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych; Suspilne. Kherson, a Kherson-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Suspilne. Cherkasy, a Cherkasy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote from Sienkevych: "Explosions were heard in Mykolaiv."

Details: Before this, the Air Force had reported a missile threat in Ukraine's south.

Updated: Later, Suspilne reported explosions in Kherson.

Media outlets also wrote about explosions in Cherkasy.

