Kremlin satisfied with US statements that Ukraine will not join NATO

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that reports from Washington suggesting that Ukraine will not join NATO are in line with Russia’s stance and that the Kremlin is pleased about this.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax

Quote from Peskov: "We have heard from Washington at various levels that NATO membership for Ukraine has been ruled out. And of course this is something that brings us satisfaction and coincides with our position that Ukraine should not be a member of NATO and should not have prospects of integration with the North Atlantic Alliance."

Details: Peskov reiterated the Russian narrative that Ukraine’s accession to NATO would supposedly pose a threat "to Russia’s national interests". He added that Ukraine’s NATO aspirations were supposedly one of the root causes of the war.

However, Peskov declined to comment on media reports that the United States is apparently prepared to recognise Russian control over Crimea as part of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Quote from Peskov: "There are currently many such reports and many discussions. Clearly, the work of finding ways to reach a peaceful settlement cannot and should not take place in the public domain. It must be conducted in an absolutely discreet manner, and therefore one should be very, very cautious about such anonymous information leaks."

Background: US President Donald Trump has said that he sees no possibility of Ukraine joining NATO given Russia's position. Trump considers Ukraine's non-membership of NATO to be part of any diplomatic settlement of the war.

