Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the possibility of US President Donald Trump attending the Victory Day parade on 9 May in Moscow.

Source: Peskov, cited by Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a question from TASS, Peskov said that "Trump’s attendance at the Victory Day parade on 9 May is not under discussion".

Advertisement:

Background:

The European Union has instructed its candidate countries not to attend the parade in Moscow on 9 May and not to visit Russia.

On 14 April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to take part in the military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May, instead urging them to show solidarity with Ukraine.

However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said he will be travelling to Moscow together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!