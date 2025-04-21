All Sections
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovMonday, 21 April 2025, 17:53
Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the possibility of US President Donald Trump attending the Victory Day parade on 9 May in Moscow.

Source: Peskov, cited by Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a question from TASS, Peskov said that "Trump’s attendance at the Victory Day parade on 9 May is not under discussion".

Background: 

  • The European Union has instructed its candidate countries not to attend the parade in Moscow on 9 May and not to visit Russia.
  • On 14 April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to take part in the military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May, instead urging them to show solidarity with Ukraine.
  • However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said he will be travelling to Moscow together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

