Kremlin doesn't expect Trump at Victory Day parade in Moscow
Monday, 21 April 2025, 17:53
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has commented on the possibility of US President Donald Trump attending the Victory Day parade on 9 May in Moscow.
Source: Peskov, cited by Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS, as reported by European Pravda
Details: In response to a question from TASS, Peskov said that "Trump’s attendance at the Victory Day parade on 9 May is not under discussion".
Background:
- The European Union has instructed its candidate countries not to attend the parade in Moscow on 9 May and not to visit Russia.
- On 14 April, Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called on European leaders not to take part in the military celebrations in Moscow on 9 May, instead urging them to show solidarity with Ukraine.
- However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said he will be travelling to Moscow together with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
