New York Post learns details of ceasefire monitoring plan within Trump's peace initiative

The New York Post has noted that a joint commission to monitor the ceasefire is being considered as part of US President Donald Trump's peace plan. It would include representatives of Ukraine, Russia and a non-NATO country.

Details: Although the details of the peace deal have not yet been determined, a senior administration official told the news outlet that they could include the deployment of European forces to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached.

"The hard part is what does a security force look like – we're calling that a ‘resiliency force’," the official said.

"The resiliency force is part of the security guarantees that the Ukrainians want and we hope they get," he added.

A separate force to monitor the ceasefire is also being discussed. It would be a joint commission of Russians, Ukrainians, and a third non-NATO country. The mission would monitor the front line to ensure that both sides lay down their arms.

The official said the US could also be involved, but not as "boots on the ground, but the monetary force, along with a third party".

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday 20 April that Trump's proposal might also include US recognition of Ukrainian Crimea that was occupied by Russia in 2014 as Russian.

Although The New York Post stressed that it had not been able to independently verify this information, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday 18 April that Kyiv was most concerned about the "land" part of the deal during talks with the US delegation last week, meaning that the Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine would be recognised as sovereign territory of the Russian Federation.

The official said that Ukraine seems to be "ready to give up 20% of its land" if this is considered a de facto rather than de jure recognition of the territory.

Background:

It was reported on 17 April that US President Donald Trump had expected Russia to submit a response to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine by 20 April.

On 19 April, the New York Post reported, citing a senior US presidential administration official, that Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov supposedly told US officials that Kyiv was 90% in favour of President Trump's peace initiative as presented in Paris by US Secretary of State Mark Rubio. He also said that a decision on a ceasefire could be made in London.

On 21 April, Trump announced that he would reveal the content of his proposed peace plan for the Russo-Ukrainian war this week.

The US, Ukraine, and its European allies will meet in London on 23 April to discuss steps to bring about a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Ukrainian delegation will include Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov; Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Yermak’s deputy Pavlo Palisa.

