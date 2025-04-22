Trump's special envoy Witkoff set to visit Russia this week, Moscow says

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, is set to visit Russia this week.

Source: Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, in a comment to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We are expecting him," Ushakov said when asked whether Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow this week.

Overall, Witkoff has been to Russia three times and has met with Putin as part of US efforts to resolve Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

His next official visit to Russia will take place ahead of a meeting in London on 23 April at which the US, Ukraine and its European allies will discuss steps to bring about a ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Background:

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the Americans presented their peace proposals to the Ukrainian delegation last week in Paris. They are expecting Ukraine to provide a response at the upcoming meeting in London.

According to the WSJ, the US proposals include potential recognition of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and a rejection of Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations.

