Russia has targeted Ukraine with 77 drones since 22 April morning: 38 destroyed, 31 go off radar

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 77 loitering munitions since 08:00 on 22 April. Ukrainian defence forces have brought down 38 of them, while a further 31 decoy drones have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Quote: "As of 18:00, 38 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) are confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

A further 31 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects)."

Details: In addition, Russian forces have launched more than 130 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine over the past 24 hours, one of which hit a high-rise building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian attack has affected Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Background: On 22 April, the Russians attacked four districts of Kharkiv with loitering munitions, with the city authorities recording 12 strikes. Nine people were reported to have been injured.

