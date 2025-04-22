Explosions at Russian ammunition arsenal confirmed by Russia's Defence Ministry

A plume of smoke rising after the explosions at the ammunition arsenal. Photo: Astra

Russia's Ministry of Defence has confirmed that ammunition has exploded at a warehouse in Vladimir Oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Ammunition stored in a warehouse has exploded due to a fire on the territory of a military unit in Vladimir Oblast, the Ministry of Defence has reported."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed there were no casualties and attributed the fire to a "violation of safety requirements in the course of work involving explosives".

Background:

A series of explosions have occurred at the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defence in Russia's Vladimir Oblast. This is one of the Russian Defence Ministry’s largest arsenals.

The arsenal is located about 530 km from the Russo-Ukrainian border and, according to some reports, can store about 274,000 tonnes of ammunition.

