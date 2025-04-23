DeepState: Russian forces advance near Sukha Balka and Yasenove in Donetsk Oblast

The progress made by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepState Map, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine.

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 22-23 April that Russian forces had advanced near the settlements of Sukha Balka and Yasenove in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState reported that the Russians had made localised gains near the village of Sukha Balka on the Pokrovsk front. This area remains one of the most intense hotspots on this front.

Advertisement:

In addition, Russian troops advanced near the village of Yasenove, located near the administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the Kremlin is likely to use these gains to sow chaos and fear in the information space.

Background: On 19 April, DeepState reported that Russian forces were actively consolidating their positions in the village of Kalynove in Donetsk Oblast, moving infantry, setting up logistics and communications, and preparing for an offensive towards Stara Mykolaivka and the road to the town of Kostiantynivka.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!