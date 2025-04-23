All Sections
Kharkiv comes under Russian drone attack again: three hits recorded in same district

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 01:31
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The city of Kharkiv came under another Russian drone attack on the night of 22-23 April. Three explosions have been heard in the city – all in the same district.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Details: The Russians launched another strike on Kharkiv using drones.

Quote from Terekhov: "All three hits were in the same district of the city. Fires broke out at the sites of the strikes. Information on the aftermath of the attacks is being confirmed."

Details: Syniehubov said the attack had caused a fire in one of the city's districts.

