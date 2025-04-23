EU diplomacy chief warns US against recognising Crimea as Russian territory

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said it would be a serious mistake for the United States to consider recognising Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Source: Kallas in an interview with AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas warned that it would be a mistake for the United States to consider recognising the occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea as Russian territory as part of any "deal".

"Then Russia will clearly get what it wants," she said.

She reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering stance on the matter, saying the bloc "will never recognise" the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, as part of the Russian Federation.

"Crimea is Ukraine. For those under occupation, it's vital that others do not acknowledge it as Russian," Kallas added.

Background:

Earlier, media reports suggested that the United States had presented Kyiv and its European allies with its proposals for a "peaceful settlement" of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The US proposals, according to media reports, include potential US recognition of the 2014 annexation of Crimea and rejection of Ukraine's NATO aspirations.

