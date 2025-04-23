Thirteen Russian drones hit Poltava Oblast: six people injured and businesses, offices and houses damaged – photos
Six residents of Poltava Oblast have sustained injuries in a Russian drone attack on the night of 22-23 April.
Source: Volodymyr Kohut, acting Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The city of Poltava was attacked by 13 attack UAVs. Some of them were shot down by air defence. The falling debris and direct strikes caused damage and destruction.
Six people were injured in the strike. Three of them refused to be hospitalised. The rest of them were taken to hospital, with one seriously injured."
Details: In particular, a house was destroyed, several high-rise buildings, houses and warehouses belonging to two companies were damaged in Poltava’s Podilskyi district.
In Poltava’s Shevchenkivskyi district, two office buildings, several high-rise buildings and some cars were damaged.
Kohut said that all appropriate services were still working at the sites of the attacks.
Background:
- Earlier, Suspilne reported on a large-scale drone attack on Poltava. There are power outages in the city.
- Later, Kohut said that Russian drones had launched a large-scale attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Poltava district, injuring three people.
