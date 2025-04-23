All Sections
Thirteen Russian drones hit Poltava Oblast: six people injured and businesses, offices and houses damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 23 April 2025, 08:19
Thirteen Russian drones hit Poltava Oblast: six people injured and businesses, offices and houses damaged – photos
A firefighter. Photo: State Emergency Service

Six residents of Poltava Oblast have sustained injuries in a Russian drone attack on the night of 22-23 April.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, acting Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The city of Poltava was attacked by 13 attack UAVs. Some of them were shot down by air defence. The falling debris and direct strikes caused damage and destruction.

Six people were injured in the strike. Three of them refused to be hospitalised. The rest of them were taken to hospital, with one seriously injured."

 
A firefighter.
Photo: State Emergency Service 

Details: In particular, a house was destroyed, several high-rise buildings, houses and warehouses belonging to two companies were damaged in Poltava’s Podilskyi district.

 
A firefighter.
Photo: State Emergency Service 

In Poltava’s Shevchenkivskyi district, two office buildings, several high-rise buildings and some cars were damaged.

A firefighter. 
Photo: State Emergency Service

Kohut said that all appropriate services were still working at the sites of the attacks.

 
Aftermath of a Russian attack.
Photo: Volodymyr Kohut 

Background:

  • Earlier, Suspilne reported on a large-scale drone attack on Poltava. There are power outages in the city.
  • Later, Kohut said that Russian drones had launched a large-scale attack on the civilian infrastructure of the Poltava district, injuring three people. 

Poltava Oblast
Two settlements in Poltava Oblast without electricity due to falling drone debris
Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast causes fire covering 2,500 sq m – photos
Russians attack Poltava Oblast: two injured, fire breaks out
