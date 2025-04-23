68th Jaeger Brigade destroys Russian vehicles with FPV drone and artillery – video

Soldiers of the 68th Jaeger Brigade, named after Oleksa Dovbush, destroyed a Russian ATV (all-terrain vehicle) with Russian troops inside using an FPV drone, and later, artillery completed its destruction with a precision strike.

Source: 68th Jaeger Brigade on Facebook

Details: Soldiers of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush Brigade showed a video of their drone chasing an ATV with Russian soldiers. Despite the attempts of the Russian paratroopers to fight back, the drone hits the vehicle, and those inside escape.

Moments later, Ukrainian artillery finished the job with a precise strike. The abandoned target erupted in a blast so powerful it was torn apart, sending up a cloud of fire.

"The explosion was like a haiku. Concise, meaningful, and beautiful," the military briefly commented.

