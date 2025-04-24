Kyiv declares 25 April day of mourning

Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv has declared 25 April a day of mourning in memory of the people killed in the Russian large-scale attack on the capital.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "Tomorrow, 25 April, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the enemy’s large-scale attack on the capital."

Background:

Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems responded to the attack.

As of 06:00, 9 people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including 6 children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.

In the morning, the number of casualties had increased to more than 70. Phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.

Later, rescuer workers reported that a man had been pulled alive from the rubble of the house destroyed by the Russians.

As of 11:00, eight people have been reported killed in the Russian strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Unidentified human remains have also been found. A total of 77 people were injured, including 26 adults and 5 children who are in hospital.

