Kyiv declares 25 April day of mourning

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 April 2025, 13:12
Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kyiv has declared 25 April a day of mourning in memory of the people killed in the Russian large-scale attack on the capital.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "Tomorrow, 25 April, has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the enemy’s large-scale attack on the capital."

Background:

  • Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems responded to the attack.
  • As of 06:00, 9 people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including 6 children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure had also been recorded.
  • In the morning, the number of casualties had increased to more than 70. Phones were heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.
  • Later, rescuer workers reported that a man had been pulled alive from the rubble of the house destroyed by the Russians.
  • As of 11:00, eight people have been reported killed in the Russian strike on the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Unidentified human remains have also been found. A total of 77 people were injured, including 26 adults and 5 children who are in hospital.

