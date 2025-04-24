All Sections
Phones ringing under rubble in Kyiv: search ongoing, including for two children – photos, video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 April 2025, 07:46
Search and rescue dog combing the scene. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Phones have been heard ringing from under the rubble of a building destroyed by the Russians in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The search and rescue operation is ongoing. Two children are among those being searched for.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Tragic aftermath in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The rubble of a destroyed building is still being cleared. Specialist rescue teams, State Emergency Service climbing teams and search and rescue dogs are involved. The sound of phones ringing can be heard from under the rubble. The search operation will continue until it is confirmed that everyone has been recovered. There is information about two children who have not yet been found at the scene."

Emergency workers
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: As of 07:30, nine fatalities were confirmed in Kyiv due to the Russian strike. Over 70 people have suffered various injuries.

 
Search and rescue operation ongoing
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency workers have been operating at 13 locations across the capital.

Background:

  • Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack on the night of 23-24 April. Air defence systems were responding.
  • As of 06:00, nine people had been killed and 63 injured in the city of Kyiv, including six children and a pregnant woman. Hits on civilian infrastructure were also recorded.
  • Two people were injured and several five-storey residential buildings, shops, warehouses, a public transport stop and cars were damaged in a combined Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

