Man pulled alive from under rubble of house in Kyiv

Emergency workers have pulled a man alive from under the ruins of a house destroyed by Russian forces in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Petrov: "Rescue workers have found a man alive. He is reported to be under 30 years old. He had been trapped under the rubble for over six hours."

Details: Petrov mentioned that the man was conscious, which aided rescue workers in locating him.

"We asked everyone for silence, and he responded to the rescue workers’ voice," Petrov said.

Background:

On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defence units responding.

As of 06:00, reports indicated that the Russian strikes on Kyiv had resulted in 9 deaths and 63 injuries, including 6 children and a pregnant woman. Civilian infrastructure was also impacted.

By morning, the number of injured had risen to over 70. Additionally, phones were heard ringing from beneath the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian forces in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Search and rescue operations are currently underway, including efforts to locate two children trapped in the debris.

