Man pulled alive from under rubble of house in Kyiv

Iryna BalachukThursday, 24 April 2025, 09:43
Man pulled alive from under rubble of house in Kyiv
Ukrainian emergency workers dismantling the rubble. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Emergency workers have pulled a man alive from under the ruins of a house destroyed by Russian forces in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the State Emergency Service in Kyiv, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Petrov: "Rescue workers have found a man alive. He is reported to be under 30 years old. He had been trapped under the rubble for over six hours."

Details: Petrov mentioned that the man was conscious, which aided rescue workers in locating him.

"We asked everyone for silence, and he responded to the rescue workers’ voice," Petrov said.

Background:

