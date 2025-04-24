Zelenskyy links latest Russian nighttime attack to pressure on US

Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on 24 April. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the latest large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv and other cities is linked to the Kremlin's attempt to put pressure on the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the latest Russian attack was one of the most challenging for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He stressed that Moscow is trying to put pressure on Ukrainians and the United States with such attacks.

"We're defending our rights; Russia understands this and is putting pressure on us. It's also pressuring America, which is also why I associate today's strike with that," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Advertisement:

On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces mounted a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine.

Overall, Russia launched 215 missiles of various types and drones on Ukraine, with the main impact falling on the city of Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 112 Russian aerial targets.

Following the nighttime attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasised that pressure must be directed at Moscow, not Kyiv, if the war is to be brought to an end.

In response to the bombardment, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže referred to Putin as "the butcher in the Kremlin", while UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy remarked that these are not the actions of someone seeking peace.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!