Russia deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, Ukraine's interior minister says – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 April 2025, 15:59
Ihor Klymenko at the site of a strike in Kyiv on 24 April. Photo: Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has stressed that Russian forces carried out a deliberate attack on the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv on the night of 23-24 April, targeting a densely populated area of the Ukrainian capital.

Source: Ukraine's Interior Ministry, citing Klymenko

Details: Klymenko reported that at least 25 residential buildings, a school and a kindergarten had been damaged during the attack. He mentioned that law enforcement officers had conducted two inspections of the buildings, one at night and another in the morning, to ensure there were no injuries.

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kyiv.
Photo: Ukraine's Interior Ministry

The police are accepting reports of damaged property from local residents, with approximately 40 investigators and 30 operatives deployed specifically to handle these reports. Additionally, around 100 district and patrol police officers are providing round-the-clock security for the damaged buildings and the surrounding area.

The process of documenting the Russian war crimes is ongoing jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine.

 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kyiv.
Photo: Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Klymenko added that a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district had been struck by a ballistic missile. Experts have recovered the missile remnants. Further information will be provided after the examination.

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kyiv.
Photo: Ukraine's Interior Ministry
 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kyiv.
Photo: Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Background: 

  • On the night of 23-24 April, Russian forces mounted a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine. Overall, Russia launched 215 missiles of various types and drones on Ukraine, with the main impact falling on the city of Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 112 Russian aerial targets.
  • As of 11:00, eight people were confirmed dead following the Russian strike on Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district. One body part remains unidentified. A total of 77 people have been injured, with 26 adults and five children in hospital. 
  • US President Donald Trump reacted to the large-scale attack on the Ukrainian capital on 24 April and called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to conclude a peace deal.

