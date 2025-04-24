Trump: It will be very difficult for Ukraine to get Crimea back

US President Donald Trump believes that it will be "very difficult" for Ukraine to get Crimea back.

Source: Trump to journalists after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House on 24 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump stated that the issue of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity depends on which territory is being spoken about.

Advertisement:

"They [Ukrainians] have been fighting, they've lost a lot of territory and we'll do the best we can, working with Ukraine. We'll do the best we can. But they lost a lot of territory," he added.

Trump further clarified his position on Crimea, stating that it "was handed over during [the term of] a president named Barack Hussein Obama" 11 years ago.

"They made a decision. There wasn't a bullet fired, there was no fighting, there was no anything. They just handed it over. Now they say: 'Well can you get it back?' I think that's going to be a very difficult thing to do," he said.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "Crimea was lost years ago" and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words that Ukraine does not recognise the peninsula as Russian were "harmful to the peace negotiations".

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that now is "not the right time" to discuss the status of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula currently under Russian occupation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!