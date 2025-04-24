All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump: It will be very difficult for Ukraine to get Crimea back

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 24 April 2025, 22:04
Trump: It will be very difficult for Ukraine to get Crimea back
Swallow's Nest Castle in Crimea. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that it will be "very difficult" for Ukraine to get Crimea back.

Source: Trump to journalists after a meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House on 24 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump stated that the issue of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity depends on which territory is being spoken about.

Advertisement:

"They [Ukrainians] have been fighting, they've lost a lot of territory and we'll do the best we can, working with Ukraine. We'll do the best we can. But they lost a lot of territory," he added.

Trump further clarified his position on Crimea, stating that it "was handed over during [the term of] a president named Barack Hussein Obama" 11 years ago.

"They made a decision. There wasn't a bullet fired, there was no fighting, there was no anything. They just handed it over. Now they say: 'Well can you get it back?' I think that's going to be a very difficult thing to do," he said.

Advertisement:

Background

  • Earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "Crimea was lost years ago" and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words that Ukraine does not recognise the peninsula as Russian were "harmful to the peace negotiations".
  • French President Emmanuel Macron believes that now is "not the right time" to discuss the status of Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula currently under Russian occupation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpCrimeaUSA
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
Trump
Trump: Russia has made "pretty big concession" by stopping taking whole of Ukraine
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Zelenskyy: Trump's desk holds strategy for Ukraine's territories, agreed upon in London
RECENT NEWS
13:42
Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US
13:39
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on planned Serbian military presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow
13:16
Ukrainian defenders crush Russian ATV assault attempt on Kupiansk front – video
12:34
updatedCar explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:33
Situation unstable: IAEA says shots were heard at Zaporizhzhia power plant
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: