Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
Friday, 25 April 2025, 11:30
Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump for the Middle East, has arrived in the Russian capital on the morning of 25 April.
Source: European Pravda with reference to Russian news agency Interfax
Details: The agency reported that Witkoff’s flight from Miami landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.
Axios reported, citing a well-informed US source, that the special envoy may meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.
Background:
- The Kremlin earlier said it would inform the public whether Witkoff’s visit to Russia and his meeting with Putin would take place.
- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 24 April that the Kremlin is "ready to reach a deal" with the US regarding Ukraine, although some elements of the deal still need to be "fine-tuned".
- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticised Donald Trump’s proposals for ending the war in Ukraine.
