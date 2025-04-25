All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 25 April 2025, 11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
Steve Witkoff. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump for the Middle East, has arrived in the Russian capital on the morning of 25 April.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Russian news agency Interfax

Details: The agency reported that Witkoff’s flight from Miami landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

Advertisement:

Axios reported, citing a well-informed US source, that the special envoy may meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Background: 

  • The Kremlin earlier said it would inform the public whether Witkoff’s visit to Russia and his meeting with Putin would take place. 
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 24 April that the Kremlin is "ready to reach a deal" with the US regarding Ukraine, although some elements of the deal still need to be "fine-tuned".
  • Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticised Donald Trump’s proposals for ending the war in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussia
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
USA
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
US has outlined finish line for achieving peace, says US State Secretary Rubio
Progress made on mineral extraction deal with US, says Ukraine's finance minister
RECENT NEWS
13:42
Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US
13:39
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on planned Serbian military presence at Victory Day parade in Moscow
13:16
Ukrainian defenders crush Russian ATV assault attempt on Kupiansk front – video
12:34
updatedCar explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:33
Situation unstable: IAEA says shots were heard at Zaporizhzhia power plant
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: