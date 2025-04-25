Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow

Steve Witkoff, special envoy of US President Donald Trump for the Middle East, has arrived in the Russian capital on the morning of 25 April.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Russian news agency Interfax

Details: The agency reported that Witkoff’s flight from Miami landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

Axios reported, citing a well-informed US source, that the special envoy may meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Background:

The Kremlin earlier said it would inform the public whether Witkoff’s visit to Russia and his meeting with Putin would take place.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 24 April that the Kremlin is "ready to reach a deal" with the US regarding Ukraine, although some elements of the deal still need to be "fine-tuned".

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticised Donald Trump’s proposals for ending the war in Ukraine.

