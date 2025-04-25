Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe

All Sections
Khrystyna Bondarieva , Stepan HaftkoFriday, 25 April 2025, 09:00
Lavrov. Photo: Russian foreign minister on Facebook

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow is ready to reach an agreement with Washington regarding Ukraine, although, according to him, some details still require further work.

Source: European Pravda citing Lavrov in an interview with CBS News

Quote: "We are ready to reach a deal. But there are still some specific points, elements of this deal which need to be fine tuned, and we are busy with this exact process."

Details: Commenting on the peace negotiations, Lavrov said that there are "several signs that we [Russia and the US] are moving in the right direction".

"The President of the United States believes, and I think rightly so, that we are moving in the right direction," he said.

Lavrov also referred to Trump during the interview as "probably the only leader on Earth who recognised the need to address the root causes of this situation".

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that President Trump’s administration handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris last week, presented as a "final" proposal for peace. Among other things, the US is reportedly ready to recognise Russian control over Ukrainian Crimea and to ease sanctions against Moscow as part of a potential peace agreement.
  • The Financial Times reported that, according to some European officials, Trump's proposals could undermine transatlantic security and even disrupt the NATO summit in late June.

Russo-Ukrainian warUSALavrovnegotiations
