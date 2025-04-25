All Sections
Trump no longer has deadline for Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 April 2025, 17:50
Trump no longer has deadline for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
US President Donald Trump has denied his previous statement about having a deadline to reach a peace settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Trump in a comment to journalists outside the White House on 25 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump noted that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, is meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and said he hoped that "in the end, we're going to end up with a lot of good deals".

"So we're going to try and get out of the war so that we can save 5,000 people a week," Trump said, referring to the Ukrainian and Russian troops being killed on the front lines. "And that's a big honour, if I can do it. I think we're pretty close."

When asked about the deadline for achieving this goal, he responded, "No deadline."

"I just want to do it as fast as possible," Trump added.

Background:

  • Only yesterday, at the White House, Trump claimed that he had set a deadline for achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia.
  • "And after that, we're going to have a very much different attitude. But I think that there's a very good chance of getting it done," he concluded.
  • Trump also said he would prefer to answer questions about potential sanctions against Russia "in a week".

