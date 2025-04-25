Ukraine responds to Trump's peace plan

The Ukrainian delegation has handed over a response to the peace proposals from the Trump administration, including those on security guarantees, to the American delegation in London.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on 25 April, as reported by European Pravda citing Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy stated Ukraine, together with its European partners, presented "our vision on the proposals opened by the US" during a working meeting in London on 23 April.

He stated that the proposals concern security guarantees, including alternatives to Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Quote: "There are absolutely constructive proposals, as I mentioned, including the contingent and the format of the Fifth Amendment [Article 5 of the NATO Treaty on collective defence – ed.]. Not the Fifth Amendment itself, but specifically those forces and protections as provided by the Fifth Amendment in NATO countries."

Details: Zelenksyy added that Ukraine is now awaiting a response from the US.

Background:

Zelenskyy previously confirmed the existence of alternative "peace proposals" to those from the US, which were drafted following the meeting in London.

The Telegraph published details of a new negotiation document aimed at ending the war. Within the peace framework, Ukraine hopes to prevent Russia from gaining formal international recognition of its sovereignty over Crimea and other occupied territories.

