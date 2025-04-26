All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia open to Ukraine talks without preconditions, Putin tells Trump's envoy Witkoff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 April 2025, 17:13
Russia open to Ukraine talks without preconditions, Putin tells Trump's envoy Witkoff
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin confirmed during a meeting with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, on 25 April that Moscow is prepared to hold talks with Ukraine without preconditions.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov in a comment to Russian journalists

Quote: "During yesterday's conversation with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov claimed that "Putin had said this many times before".

Background: 

  • On Friday 25 April, Putin and Witkoff met for the fourth time since the beginning of the year.
  • The Kremlin reported that the meeting "allowed for further rapprochement of Russia's and US positions" on a number of issues, and that they also discussed "the possibility of resuming direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinUSAnegotiations
Advertisement:
McDonald's registers trademark in Russia
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 114 UAVs overnight
Reuters publishes text of Ukrainian and European peace proposals as counterweight to Trump plan
Zelenskyy and his wife arrive in Rome
Trump demands that Ukraine sign mineral resources deal "immediately"
Zelenskyy: Ukraine lacks weapons to retake Crimea, but the world has means to pressure Russia
All News
Putin
Putin is "just tapping me along", says Trump after Zelenskyy meeting
Putin received report on alleged completion of operation to liberate Kursk Oblast – map
Parliaments of seven countries remind Trump of consequences of negotiating with war criminal Putin
RECENT NEWS
21:16
US now more open to supporting "coalition of the willing" – The Telegraph
21:01
UpdatedZelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss Ukraine's steps towards EU accession – video
20:47
Lithuanian Parliament speaker says recognising Crimea as part of Russia would threaten world order
20:30
UpdatedMacron after meeting Zelenskyy: Now it's up to Putin to prove he wants peace – video
20:05
Russia's 24 April attack on Kyiv damaged 54 apartment buildings in Sviatoshynskyi district
19:41
Murder of Russian general: FSB announces detention of "Ukrainian special services agent"
19:31
Estonian president urges Trump to stay committed to Ukraine peace efforts
18:44
Russia has lost nearly 67,000 Russian and North Korean troops in Kursk Oblast, says Ukraine's General Staff
18:28
Italian PM after meeting Zelenskyy: Russia must show real will for peace
18:22
Zelenskyy and UK's Starmer discuss steps towards full ceasefire and security guarantees – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: