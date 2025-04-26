Russia open to Ukraine talks without preconditions, Putin tells Trump's envoy Witkoff
Saturday, 26 April 2025, 17:13
Russian leader Vladimir Putin confirmed during a meeting with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, on 25 April that Moscow is prepared to hold talks with Ukraine without preconditions.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov in a comment to Russian journalists
Quote: "During yesterday's conversation with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions."
Details: Peskov claimed that "Putin had said this many times before".
Background:
- On Friday 25 April, Putin and Witkoff met for the fourth time since the beginning of the year.
- The Kremlin reported that the meeting "allowed for further rapprochement of Russia's and US positions" on a number of issues, and that they also discussed "the possibility of resuming direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives".
