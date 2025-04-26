Russia open to Ukraine talks without preconditions, Putin tells Trump's envoy Witkoff

Russian leader Vladimir Putin confirmed during a meeting with Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for the Middle East, on 25 April that Moscow is prepared to hold talks with Ukraine without preconditions.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, citing Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov in a comment to Russian journalists

Quote: "During yesterday's conversation with Trump's envoy Witkoff, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Russian side is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine without any preconditions."

Details: Peskov claimed that "Putin had said this many times before".

Background:

On Friday 25 April, Putin and Witkoff met for the fourth time since the beginning of the year.

The Kremlin reported that the meeting "allowed for further rapprochement of Russia's and US positions" on a number of issues, and that they also discussed "the possibility of resuming direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives".

