Kremlin says it "brought positions closer" with US and even discussed "direct talks" with Ukraine

The Kremlin has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff, during their meeting, "brought positions closer" and also discussed the possibility of "direct talks" between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy advisor, in a comment to Russian media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ushakov said that the three-hour "conversation" between Putin and Witkoff "had a constructive and very useful nature" and "allowed for further rapprochement of Russia's and the US's positions" on a number of issues.

Quote: "As for the Ukrainian crisis specifically, the conversation included, in particular, the possibility of resuming direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives."

Background:

This is Witkoff’s fourth visit to Moscow and his meeting with Putin, through which the US aims to achieve a "peaceful settlement" in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 24 April that the Kremlin is "ready to reach a deal" with the US regarding Ukraine, although some elements of the deal still need to be "fine-tuned".

