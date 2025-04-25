All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin says it "brought positions closer" with US and even discussed "direct talks" with Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 25 April 2025, 18:14
Kremlin says it brought positions closer with US and even discussed direct talks with Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff, during their meeting, "brought positions closer" and also discussed the possibility of "direct talks" between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy advisor, in a comment to Russian media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ushakov said that the three-hour "conversation" between Putin and Witkoff "had a constructive and very useful nature" and "allowed for further rapprochement of Russia's and the US's positions" on a number of issues.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As for the Ukrainian crisis specifically, the conversation included, in particular, the possibility of resuming direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives." 

Background:

  • This is Witkoff’s fourth visit to Moscow and his meeting with Putin, through which the US aims to achieve a "peaceful settlement" in Ukraine.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on 24 April that the Kremlin is "ready to reach a deal" with the US regarding Ukraine, although some elements of the deal still need to be "fine-tuned".
  • Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticised Donald Trump’s proposals for ending the war in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussiaUSAUkraine
Advertisement:
Full text of Trump's "peace plan" unveiled by Reuters
Kyiv mayor explains his remarks about giving up territories as a "temporary solution"
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign minister
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Kyiv mayor explains his remarks about giving up territories as a "temporary solution"
Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US
The evolving nature of warfare has redefined the fundamental principles of global security: the Ukrainian experience and the emerging world order.
RECENT NEWS
19:45
Ukraine responds to Trump's peace plan
19:13
Ukraine to import large volumes of gas with help from EBRD
19:00
UK Intelligence: Russia stockpiled missiles during "truce" before latest strike on Ukraine
18:59
Man and his daughter killed in Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:58
National Guardsman rescues 3-year-old girl and her parents from under rubble in Kyiv
18:14
Kremlin says it "brought positions closer" with US and even discussed "direct talks" with Ukraine
17:53
Russian chargé d'affaires summoned to Lithuanian Foreign Ministry after massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv
17:50
Trump no longer has deadline for Russia-Ukraine peace deal
16:57
Zelenskyy: Missile that killed 12 in Kyiv made with 116 foreign components, majority US-made
16:49
Ship carrying looted Ukrainian grain impounded in Black Sea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: