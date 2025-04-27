All Sections
Ukrainian PM says agreement reached with US not to count previously provided aid in mineral resources deal

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 April 2025, 21:53
Denys Shmyhal and Scott Bessent after the meeting in the US on 23 April. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, following a meeting with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, has stated that assistance provided to Ukraine by the United States before the signing of the mineral resources deal between Ukraine and the US will not be counted.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram following his visit to the United States

Quote: "I had an important meeting with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, during which a separate topic of conversation was the deal between our countries.

Legal teams are working on the document. We have made good progress. Most importantly, we have clearly defined our red lines: the agreement must comply with European commitments and must not contradict the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine. It must also be ratified by Parliament.

We agreed that assistance provided before the signing of the agreement would not be counted in the document."

Background:

  • Shmyhal met with Bessent and discussed progress in concluding the mineral resources deal during a visit to Washington on 23 April.
  • On 17 April, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum confirming their intention to finalise and conclude a deal that will be beneficial to both nations.
  • Ukraine's Ministry of Economy published the text of a memorandum with the US on the completion of the official agreement on economic partnership and investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
  • On 25 April, US President Donald Trump demanded that Ukraine sign the agreement on the use of mineral resources as soon as possible.

Read also: Speedy deal, strategic gains: inside the US-Ukraine mineral agreement timeline


