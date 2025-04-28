All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to microelectronics plant

Iryna BalachukMonday, 28 April 2025, 08:01
Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to microelectronics plant
Fire. Photo: Bryansk Seychas local Telegram channel

Russia's Bryansk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has reported that the region has come under a large-scale drone attack on the night of 27-28 April, with the Russian Defence Ministry claiming that 102 "Ukrainian drones" have been downed.

Source: Bogomaz; Russian Defence Ministry; local Telegram channels

Details: Bogomaz said air defence systems had been responding in the city of Bryansk, where allegedly one person had been killed and one injured.

Advertisement:

"Air defence units destroyed several dozen unmanned aerial vehicles over our region," he stated.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that allegedly 115 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles had been downed overnight.

In particular, 102 UAVs were destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, nine over temporarily occupied Crimea, two over Kursk Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast and one over the Black Sea.

Advertisement:

Local Telegram channels reported several fires in Bryansk, particularly on Moskovskaya and Krasnoarmeyskaya streets.

The Kremniy El plant is located at 103 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street in Bryansk, which is one of the largest suppliers of military microelectronics.

The plant produces a wide range of chips and components used in strategically important weapons systems, particularly Topol-M and Bulava missile systems, S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and combat aircraft onboard electronics.

Background: The Kremniy El plant was struck by drones sent by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January 2025. An attack on the plant was also reported in October 2024.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
Ukrainian PM says agreement reached with US not to count previously provided aid in mineral resources deal
Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to deceive US and prolong war
Malta sold passports to sanctioned Russians, says FT
All News
Russia
Russia has lost almost 950,000 soldiers since February 2022
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
Zelenskyy: Russia tries to deceive US and prolong war
RECENT NEWS
09:36
Putin "thanks" North Korean troops for participation in war, while US State Department expresses "concern"
08:42
Russians hit Sumy Oblast, damaging houses, kindergarten and cars
08:31
Russia attacks Pokrovsk front 64 times, 23 Russian assaults in Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
08:01
Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to microelectronics plant
07:29
Russia has lost almost 950,000 soldiers since February 2022
03:57
Use of drones expands grey and combat zones on front line – ISW
03:14
Trump says Putin must stop its strikes on Ukraine and sign agreement
02:18
Zelenskyy: Russia has dropped 8,500 aerial bombs since ceasefire proposal
01:40
Kim Jong Un confirms deployment of troops to Russia – Yonhap
01:10
Russians occupy Nadiivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: