Drones attack Russia's Bryansk, home to microelectronics plant

Russia's Bryansk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has reported that the region has come under a large-scale drone attack on the night of 27-28 April, with the Russian Defence Ministry claiming that 102 "Ukrainian drones" have been downed.

Source: Bogomaz; Russian Defence Ministry; local Telegram channels

Details: Bogomaz said air defence systems had been responding in the city of Bryansk, where allegedly one person had been killed and one injured.

"Air defence units destroyed several dozen unmanned aerial vehicles over our region," he stated.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that allegedly 115 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles had been downed overnight.

In particular, 102 UAVs were destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, nine over temporarily occupied Crimea, two over Kursk Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast and one over the Black Sea.

Local Telegram channels reported several fires in Bryansk, particularly on Moskovskaya and Krasnoarmeyskaya streets.

The Kremniy El plant is located at 103 Krasnoarmeyskaya Street in Bryansk, which is one of the largest suppliers of military microelectronics.

The plant produces a wide range of chips and components used in strategically important weapons systems, particularly Topol-M and Bulava missile systems, S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and combat aircraft onboard electronics.

Background: The Kremniy El plant was struck by drones sent by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in January 2025. An attack on the plant was also reported in October 2024.

