Ukrainian UAVs hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 January 2025, 11:53
Ukrainian UAVs hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries – video
Fire after a Ukrainian strike. Screenshot: video on social media

Drones sent by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, hit facilities involved in the supply of Russian forces on the night of 23-24 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media; Ukrainska Pravda source in the defence forces

Details: The strikes caused fires at the Ryazan Oil Refinery's production facilities and the Ryazan oil pumping station.

The source said that the Ryazan Refinery is one of the largest in Russia with a processing capacity of 17 million tonnes of oil per year. At least three tanks are on fire there. In addition, the fire, which broke out after UAV strikes, engulfed the room where the diesel fuel and aviation gas hydrotreating unit is located. Local residents recorded on social media that they had heard more than 50 explosions.

In addition, the drones also hit the Ryazan oil pumping station and the Ryazan thermal power plant.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that the Kremny El microelectronics plant in Bryansk was also hit. This is one of the key companies in Russia's microelectronics industry. The plant produces a wide range of chips and components used in strategically important weapons systems, particularly Topol-M and Bulava missile systems, S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, and combat aircraft onboard electronics.

The results of this strike are being confirmed.

Background:

  • Drone attacks were reported in several Russian oblasts on the evening of 23 January, including explosions near the Ryazan Oil Refinery.
  • On the morning of 24 January, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that they had destroyed 121 drones that had attacked 11 Russian oblasts, the city of Moscow and temporarily occupied Crimea during the night.

Support UP or become our patron!

