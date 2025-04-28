All Sections
Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal this week, FT says

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 28 April 2025, 16:44
Ukraine and US may sign minerals deal this week, FT says
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and the United States are close to signing a minerals deal.

Source: Financial Times, citing an unnamed source among top Ukrainian officials

Details: Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that previous military aid would not be considered as part of this agreement.

An FT source stated that this could pave the way for the agreement to be signed this week.

Ukrainian officials had previously told FT that the US demand to use funds from the minerals agreement to repay previous military aid could undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and harm its prospects for EU membership.

Background: 

  • The Ukrainian delegation held technical consultations in Washington on 11-12 April with President Donald Trump’s administration regarding the minerals deal.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy published the text of a memorandum with the US on the completion of the official agreement on economic partnership and investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
  • A forthcoming joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States will be authorised to invest in both mineral resource development and key infrastructure projects across Ukraine.

