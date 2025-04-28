Ukrainian air defences down 40 out of 166 Russian drones, 74 go off radar

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 166 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types on the night of 27-28 April. Ukrainian air defence shot down 40 drones.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 17:00, 40 Shahed-type attack UAVs (as well as drones of other types) have been confirmed destroyed over the east, north and central parts of the country.

Advertisement:

Seventy-four enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Russian attack affected Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts.

The Russians launched missiles from Russia's Kursk Oblast and drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Millerovo and Kursk.

Advertisement:

Background: The Russians attacked the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast, damaging houses, a kindergarten and cars. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!