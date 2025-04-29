All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 137 drones: 37 downed, 47 go off radar

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 29 April 2025, 08:51
Russia attacks Ukraine with 137 drones: 37 downed, 47 go off radar
Air Force of Ukraine. Stock photo: Air Command Center on Facebook

Russian troops have been attacking Ukraine with hundreds of attack drones and other types of decoy drones since the evening of 28 April. A total of 37 drones have been downed and another 47 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 08:30, 37 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country. A total of 47 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv oblasts.

The Russian troops launched their drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the defence forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcedrones
Advertisement:
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
Teenager killed and four people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zelenskyy responds to Putin's "ceasefire" claim: "No reason to wait until 8 May"
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Ukraine's largest national oil and gas company signs agreement on urgent gas purchase
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian air defences down 40 out of 166 Russian drones, 74 go off radar
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
Eleven Russian missiles intercepted in two minutes: Ukrainian Air Force notes NASAMS performance – video
RECENT NEWS
12:37
EXPLAINERHow Ukrainian refugees could influence Poland’s presidential election
12:09
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
11:52
Russian Defence Ministry reveals what General Moskalik, killed last week, did for Putin
11:13
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
10:43
Italian prime minister: Putin's three-day ceasefire is not enough
10:35
Russians attack Kyiv with drones: air defence downs 9 UAVs, 3 people injured
10:29
Man with Ukrainian flag attacked at populist gathering in Czechia
10:05
Ukrainian border guards show ammunition supplied to armed forces under US$552m contract – photos
09:46
Russians attack firefighters twice while they extinguish blaze after strike on Nikopol – photos
09:20
Australia delays handover of decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine due to US opposition – ABC
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: