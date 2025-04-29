Russia attacks Ukraine with 137 drones: 37 downed, 47 go off radar

Russian troops have been attacking Ukraine with hundreds of attack drones and other types of decoy drones since the evening of 28 April. A total of 37 drones have been downed and another 47 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 08:30, 37 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country. A total of 47 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians attacked Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv oblasts.

The Russian troops launched their drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the defence forces of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!