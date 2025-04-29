Ukrainian Air Force releases footage of MiG-29 shooting down Shahed drone – video

Ukraine’s Air Force has released footage of a MiG-29 fighter pilot destroying a Russian attack drone.

Source: Air Command Zakhid (West) on Facebook

Quote: "Denfix is a pilot of the tactical aviation brigade of Air Command Zakhid (West). One of his tasks is to destroy Russian cruise missiles and attack drones. The enemy increases their number during its strikes. All military assets and personnel are engaged to repel missile attacks: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire teams and electronic warfare units. If necessary, fighter aircraft are scrambled to intercept the targets."

Details: The air force notes that usually, the Russians launch Shahed drones at night, but recently they have also been attacking in the morning.

The pilot, who has over two dozen destroyed cruise missiles and UAVs to his credit, said that detecting and destroying drones is easier in daylight.

"Unlike night combat missions, I could clearly see the target in the sight. After the explosion, I felt happy that I was doing a good deed and that I had the chance to see with my own eyes a destroyed enemy drone that never reached its target and caused no damage to our native land," the Air Command press service quoted the pilot as saying.

Background: Russian troops had been attacking Ukraine with hundreds of attack drones and other types of decoy drones since the evening of 28 April. A total of 37 drones were downed and another 47 disappeared from radar.

