With signs of torture and some internal organs absent – Prosecutor General's Office tells about state of body identified as that of journalist Roshchyna

The body of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian custody, had numerous signs of torture, as well as traces of autopsy and the absence of some internal organs.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article, Project Viktoriia: Story of captivity and torture experienced by journalist Roshchyna and thousands of Ukrainians imprisoned by Russia (English translation coming soon)

Details: Yurii Bielousov, Head of the War Department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, said that numerous signs of torture and cruel treatment were found on Roshchyna’s body, including abrasions and bruises on various parts of the body and a broken rib. Experts also noted possible indications of electric shock being used.

"The bodily injuries were inflicted during her lifetime. Therefore, there is a high probability that torture was applied to her [Viktoriia Roshchyna – ed.]," Bielousov said.

The investigative team conducting the inquiry told our project that the body had been brought back to Ukraine bearing signs of an autopsy performed in Russia. During the examination, it was discovered that several internal organs were missing, including the brain, the eyeballs and part of the trachea.

An international forensic pathologist whom we consulted believes that the absence

of these organs could have concealed evidence that death was caused by strangulation or suffocation.

Roshchyna's body was returned during the exchange on 14 February 2025. It was labelled 757 with the notes "unidentified male" and the marking СПАС (SPAS).

However, during the initial examination, forensic pathologists determined that the body belonged to a woman. An investigation conducted by the Prosecutor General’s Office revealed a 99% DNA match with journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna.

The abbreviation СПАС in Russia may indicate the "official cause of death" recorded by the Russian authorities and literally stands for "cumulative damage to the arteries of the heart".

Earlier, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that due to the condition of the body and its mummification, the forensic medical examination was unable to establish the cause of death of journalist Roshchina.

Background:

Viktoriia Roshchyna left Ukraine for Poland on 25 July 2023 to travel to the occupied territory. She planned to reach the occupied part of Ukraine's east via Russia in three days.

Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the TOT from where she was reporting.

Russia admitted for the first time in May 2024 that they had detained Roshchyna. The Russian Ministry of Defence sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roshchyn.

On 10 October 2024, Petro Yatsenko, the head of the press service for the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, confirmed on the national joint 24/7 newscast that Viktoriia Roshchyna had died in Russian custody. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said she had been due to be brought back to Ukraine in the near future.

On 11 October, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the criminal proceedings initiated into Roshchyna's disappearance had been reclassified as a war crime combined with premeditated murder.

Investigators of the Slidstvo.info media outlet found out that Roshchyna was brutally tortured in Russian captivity. She had stab wounds on her body and had been.

