All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany's incoming foreign minister invited to Ukraine by his counterpart

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 29 April 2025, 16:20
Germany's incoming foreign minister invited to Ukraine by his counterpart
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has spoken about his first conversation with Johann Wadephul, who is expected to be appointed head of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Germany’s new government.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he had congratulated Wadephul on his nomination and, during their conversation, praised the leadership speech delivered the previous day by the incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I informed Johann about the battlefield situation and Ukraine's peace efforts. I appreciate his consistent personal stance in favour of our shared principles, as well as his reaffirmation today that the next German government will maintain and strengthen its support for Ukraine."

Details: Sybiha added that he had invited Wadephul to visit Ukraine on 9 May, when many EU foreign ministers are expected to come – which would be after the appointment of the new German government.

Quote: "We are grateful to Germany for its principled support and look forward to working closely with the next government to restore a fair peace for Ukraine, strengthen European security and sovereignty, and protect our continent's stability."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 28 April, the CDU party announced the names of its ministers in the new German government, which is projected to be led by party leader Friedrich Merz.
  • Johann Wadephul, nominated for the post of foreign minister, has previously spoken in favour of allowing Ukraine to use German weapons against targets on Russian territory. He has also called for a reassessment of Germany’s previous policy towards Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaForeign Affairs MinistryGermany
Advertisement:
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
Russians push towards border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – Ukraine's defence forces
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
Teenager killed and four people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Russia hinders peace, Moscow and not Kyiv should be pressured – Ukrainian foreign minister on latest Russian attack
Ukrainian delegation opens London visit by meeting UK ministers
Ukraine's Foreign Minister says Ukraine wants to see Russians cease fire on all fronts
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EXPLAINERHow Trump is leaving the US exposed to foreign interference
19:27
Putin's proposal for "three-day truce" is absurd, says Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg
19:22
Kyiv and Budapest agree to hold consultations to unblock Ukraine's movement to EU
18:42
Trump is "running out of patience" with Russia, Finnish president says
18:20
UK Defence Intelligence analyses Putin's announcement of 9 May ceasefire
18:08
Viktoriia Project: a story of captivity and torture endured by journalist Roshchyna
18:07
New 17th EU sanctions package against Russia not expected until late May, says Zelenskyy's sanctions commissioner
16:58
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
16:37
Russians push towards border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – Ukraine's defence forces
16:20
Germany's incoming foreign minister invited to Ukraine by his counterpart
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: