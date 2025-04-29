Germany's incoming foreign minister invited to Ukraine by his counterpart

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has spoken about his first conversation with Johann Wadephul, who is expected to be appointed head of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Germany’s new government.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he had congratulated Wadephul on his nomination and, during their conversation, praised the leadership speech delivered the previous day by the incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Quote: "I informed Johann about the battlefield situation and Ukraine's peace efforts. I appreciate his consistent personal stance in favour of our shared principles, as well as his reaffirmation today that the next German government will maintain and strengthen its support for Ukraine."

Details: Sybiha added that he had invited Wadephul to visit Ukraine on 9 May, when many EU foreign ministers are expected to come – which would be after the appointment of the new German government.

Quote: "We are grateful to Germany for its principled support and look forward to working closely with the next government to restore a fair peace for Ukraine, strengthen European security and sovereignty, and protect our continent's stability."

Background:

On 28 April, the CDU party announced the names of its ministers in the new German government, which is projected to be led by party leader Friedrich Merz.

Johann Wadephul, nominated for the post of foreign minister, has previously spoken in favour of allowing Ukraine to use German weapons against targets on Russian territory. He has also called for a reassessment of Germany’s previous policy towards Russia.

