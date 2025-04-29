Russians hit Kharkiv 16 times with drones, injuring 45 people – photos

Firefighter trying to extinguish fire. Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

Russian forces launched attack drones on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 29 April, causing explosions in the city. Forty-five people have been injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Yevhen Vasylenko, spokesperson of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast; Suspilne.Kharkiv

Details: Terekhov said the Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv had come under attack.

Three people were reported injured in the Saltivskyi district. Early reports indicate that a Shahed drone fell near a medical facility.

Syniehubov said four people had been injured in the Russian drone attack on Kharkiv.

Medical workers are providing all the necessary treatment.

Later, Syniehubov reported that six people had been injured.

Terekhov subsequently stated that the number of injured had risen to 10.

As of 23:05, Terekhov wrote that 15 people had been injured.

At 23:18, Syniehubov reported that 19 people had sought medical treatment.

According to Terekhov, 16 strikes on Kharkiv were recorded as of 23:26. High-rise buildings, houses, a medical facility and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Twenty civilians were injured. Early reports indicate that some of them are in a critical condition. Syniehubov added that the number of casualties might increase.

At 23:40, Terekhov reported that 30 people had been injured.

Updated: After 00:00 on 30 April, Terekhov said the number of injured had risen to 39.

Syniehubov added that a 16-year-old boy, a five-year-old girl and a 24-year-old pregnant woman are among the injured.

Details: Suspilne.Kharkiv posted photos from the scenes.

Syniehubov reported in the morning that the number of injured in Kharkiv had risen to 45.

Quote from Syniehubov: "Thirty-one people experienced an acute stress reaction.

Fourteen people suffered injuries of varying severity.

Five people have been hospitalised.

Two children and a pregnant woman are among the injured."

Destroyed car Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

Fire at the scene Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

Firefighter trying to extinguish fire Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

Fire at the scene Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

Soot covered firefighter Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

Woman in destroyed apartment Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

Affected apartment Photo: Suspilne.Kharkiv

Quote from Vasylenko: "Firefighters are extinguishing a fire in the residential area of Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district. In total, 10 fires have broken out, caused by Russian UAVs."

