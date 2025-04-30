All Sections
Russian Geran-2 drone strike on Kharkiv: residential buildings damaged, fires break out – videos

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 30 April 2025, 01:36
Russian Geran-2 drone strike on Kharkiv: residential buildings damaged, fires break out – videos
Aftermath of a large-scale Russian drone attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have posted videos showing the aftermath of a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 29-30 April.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast 

Details: The videos posted show damaged high-rise buildings and cars.

Firefighters are extinguishing fires and medics are providing treatment to those affected.

Quote from State Emergency Service: "Residential buildings, garages and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and cars damaged in a Russian large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv. Ten fires have broken out in different parts of the city."

Background

  • The Russians also conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 29 April, injuring 45 people.
  • Earlier, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians had attacked Kharkiv using Geran-2 drones (Geranium-2).

