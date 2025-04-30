Russian Geran-2 drone strike on Kharkiv: residential buildings damaged, fires break out – videos
The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have posted videos showing the aftermath of a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 29-30 April.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast
Details: The videos posted show damaged high-rise buildings and cars.
Firefighters are extinguishing fires and medics are providing treatment to those affected.
Quote from State Emergency Service: "Residential buildings, garages and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and cars damaged in a Russian large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv. Ten fires have broken out in different parts of the city."
Наслідки ворожої масованої атаки БпЛА на Харків.
Відео: Харківська обласна прокуратура pic.twitter.com/5DpfMQcrJM— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 29, 2025Advertisement:
Атака російських дронів спричинила масштабні пожежі та руйнування в Харкові— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 29, 2025
Відео: ГУ ДСНС у Харківській області pic.twitter.com/WsSD2bwCjo
Background:
- The Russians also conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 29 April, injuring 45 people.
- Earlier, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians had attacked Kharkiv using Geran-2 drones (Geranium-2).
