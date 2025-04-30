Russian Geran-2 drone strike on Kharkiv: residential buildings damaged, fires break out – videos

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have posted videos showing the aftermath of a large-scale Russian drone attack on the city of Kharkiv on the night of 29-30 April.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office; State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The videos posted show damaged high-rise buildings and cars.

Advertisement:

Firefighters are extinguishing fires and medics are providing treatment to those affected.

Quote from State Emergency Service: "Residential buildings, garages and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and cars damaged in a Russian large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv. Ten fires have broken out in different parts of the city."

Наслідки ворожої масованої атаки БпЛА на Харків.

Відео: Харківська обласна прокуратура pic.twitter.com/5DpfMQcrJM Advertisement: April 29, 2025

Атака російських дронів спричинила масштабні пожежі та руйнування в Харкові

Відео: ГУ ДСНС у Харківській області pic.twitter.com/WsSD2bwCjo — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 29, 2025

Background:

The Russians also conducted a large-scale attack on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 29 April, injuring 45 people.

Earlier, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russians had attacked Kharkiv using Geran-2 drones (Geranium-2).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!