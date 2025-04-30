All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine passes EU screening on entrepreneurship and industrial policy

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 April 2025, 13:45
Ukraine passes EU screening on entrepreneurship and industrial policy
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has successfully passed the screening, or analysis of legislation, in the "Entrepreneurship and Industrial Policy" section as part of preparations for EU accession.

Source: European Pravda; press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Details: The official screening, which checked the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European legislation in the section ‘Entrepreneurship and Industrial Policy,’ took place on 28–29 April in Brussels. Preparations for the screening lasted several months.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s efforts to align Ukrainian legislation with EU standards were presented by Deputy Ministers of Economy Tetiana Berezhna and Andrii Teliupa, Oleksandr Vasylchuk, Deputy Director of the Regulatory Policy and Entrepreneurship Department of the Ministry of Economy, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Education, the State Space Agency of Ukraine, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The team from the Ministry of Economy spoke about progress in the following areas:

  • Development of industrial policy – modernisation of industrial ecosystems, implementation of Smart Specialisation principles, support for green transformation of production.
  • Support for small and medium-sized enterprises – participation in the European Single Market Programme, stimulating cluster development, and simplifying access to finance.
  • Development of light industry – support for businesses that maintain production, exports and jobs amid the war, as well as the implementation of circular economy principles.
  • Corporate stability and business responsibility – harmonisation of policies with European standards of corporate responsibility and sustainable development.
  • Deregulation and digitalisation – simplifying regulations and developing digital business services.
  • Development of the social economy – support for businesses targeting social needs and community recovery.
  • Steel industry recovery – presentation of plans to rebuild production facilities and integrate into European supply chains.

The European Commission noted the Ukrainian delegation’s high level of preparation. One issue that requires additional attention is the need for faster implementation of the Late Payment Directive.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 23 April, it was reported that half of the clusters had been reviewed.
  • Ukraine's leadership and the European Commission had ambitious plans for the pace of accession negotiations in 2025, but the Hungarian veto prevented them from doing so. Recently, there have been signals that Moldova and Ukraine may be divided on the path to EU membership.
  • Ukraine and Hungary agreed to hold regular consultations in Budapest on 29 April to unblock Ukraine's accession negotiations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUUkraine
Advertisement:
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Roshchyna
Ukrainian Security Service drones behind attack on Russian defence plant in Murom, source says
​​Russia starts building bridge to connect with North Korea
Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire
Trump makes new statements on war in Ukraine, saying Putin "would like to stop war"
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
All News
EU
It's unconstructive to allow Ukraine and Moldova to be separated on their way to EU, says senior Kyiv official
Kyiv and Budapest agree to hold consultations to unblock Ukraine's movement to EU
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
RECENT NEWS
15:38
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Roshchyna
15:04
Ukraine ready to sign US minerals agreement as early as 30 April, Bloomberg says
14:55
In second half of 2024, number of Russian cyberattacks rose by nearly half
14:19
EU allocates almost €1bn for defence, with some orders to be made in Ukraine
14:08
Nine hurt in Russian drone attack on Pivdenne in Kharkiv Oblast, including children
14:08
No Russian forces massing on border of Belarus, Ukraine's Border Guard Service reports
13:45
Ukraine passes EU screening on entrepreneurship and industrial policy
13:27
UK Defence Intelligence analyses prison sentence for popular Russian general
12:54
EXPLAINERWhy Spain was left without electricity for a whole day and what comes next
12:25
Ukrainian Security Service drones behind attack on Russian defence plant in Murom, source says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: