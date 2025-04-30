Ukraine passes EU screening on entrepreneurship and industrial policy

Ukraine has successfully passed the screening, or analysis of legislation, in the "Entrepreneurship and Industrial Policy" section as part of preparations for EU accession.

Details: The official screening, which checked the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European legislation in the section ‘Entrepreneurship and Industrial Policy,’ took place on 28–29 April in Brussels. Preparations for the screening lasted several months.

Ukraine’s efforts to align Ukrainian legislation with EU standards were presented by Deputy Ministers of Economy Tetiana Berezhna and Andrii Teliupa, Oleksandr Vasylchuk, Deputy Director of the Regulatory Policy and Entrepreneurship Department of the Ministry of Economy, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Education, the State Space Agency of Ukraine, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The team from the Ministry of Economy spoke about progress in the following areas:

Development of industrial policy – modernisation of industrial ecosystems, implementation of Smart Specialisation principles, support for green transformation of production.

Support for small and medium-sized enterprises – participation in the European Single Market Programme, stimulating cluster development, and simplifying access to finance.

Development of light industry – support for businesses that maintain production, exports and jobs amid the war, as well as the implementation of circular economy principles.

Corporate stability and business responsibility – harmonisation of policies with European standards of corporate responsibility and sustainable development.

Deregulation and digitalisation – simplifying regulations and developing digital business services.

Development of the social economy – support for businesses targeting social needs and community recovery.

Steel industry recovery – presentation of plans to rebuild production facilities and integrate into European supply chains.

The European Commission noted the Ukrainian delegation’s high level of preparation. One issue that requires additional attention is the need for faster implementation of the Late Payment Directive.

Background:

On 23 April, it was reported that half of the clusters had been reviewed.

Ukraine's leadership and the European Commission had ambitious plans for the pace of accession negotiations in 2025, but the Hungarian veto prevented them from doing so. Recently, there have been signals that Moldova and Ukraine may be divided on the path to EU membership.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed to hold regular consultations in Budapest on 29 April to unblock Ukraine's accession negotiations.

