Russian drone attack on Dnipro: fires break out, 14 people injured – photos

Russian drones attacked the city of Dnipro on the evening of 8 April, causing fires and damage. Fourteen people have been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov

Quote: "Dnipro. It was loud.

Fires broke out in the city as a result of the UAV attack. Early reports indicate damage to houses and cars. We are confirming the information."

Updated: Later, Lysak reported that six people had been injured in the attack on Dnipro.

One woman is in a critical condition.

At 23:36, it became known that 10 people had been injured in Dnipro. Six of them were hospitalised. One patient is in a critical condition. The rest are in a moderate condition.

They suffered lacerations, shrapnel wounds, bruises and head injuries. Some required assistance due to severe stress.

As of 23:49, Lysak reported that 14 people were known to be injured in the UAV attack on Dnipro. They are aged between 18 and 87.

Half of them were hospitalised.

Filatov stated that residential buildings came under attack once again. At least 200 windows were shattered in high-rise buildings.

He added that city hospitals were taking in the injured and municipal workers were waiting for the go-ahead from emergency services and police to begin work.

Later, Filatov reported that five high-rise buildings had been affected in Dnipro. Gas pipelines were damaged in some of them.

Destroyed cars Photo: Filatov

Debris at the scene Photo: Filatov

Shattered windows Photo: Filatov

Quote from Filatov: "Destruction was also recorded in a residential area.

Utility services have begun dealing with the aftermath – clearing broken glass and roads."

Background: Russian forces launched a large-scale drone strike on the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 8 April.

