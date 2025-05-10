Zelenskyy rejects demilitarised zone proposal for Russo-Ukrainian war from Trump's envoy Kellogg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared the idea of a 30 kilometres demilitarised zone in the war with Russia "dead as of now".

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv with the leaders of France, the UK, Poland and Germany, as reported by an European Pravda reporter

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the ceasefire comes first, with everything else to follow.

Quote: "As for the question of the demilitarised zone, the disengagement of troops, I've heard about it in the media and not only in the media, from many different people, from many intelligence services. Officially, Ukraine has not proposed anything like this. But... like sappers, everyone is looking for some opportunities to conduct an experiment on us."

Details: He believes that this idea is not very relevant now.

Quote: "The issue of the demilitarised zone in both directions is 15 kilometres – why 15 kilometres? And from which line will we measure it – from the border, from the contact line... Even if we talk about 15 kilometres, what are we going to do with Kherson? This means that there will be no our troops in Kherson. If our troops aren't in Kherson, we won't have Kherson."

Details: He recalled that after 2014, the contact line shifted and numerous ceasefires had been exploited by the Russians and separatists to advance and seize Ukrainian territories.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasised that there should be no illusions about the possibility of ceasefire violations. However, he added that the very truce is a crucial step.

Quote: "If we agree to a buffer zone and withdraw 15 kilometres from cities like Kherson, Kharkiv and Sumy, it may appear that peace has been achieved, but the war will continue in these cities as artillery will keep firing over them. That's why it is too early to discuss this, and the idea is dead as of now."

Background:

Earlier, Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, proposed a demilitarised zone to be jointly controlled by Ukraine and Russia.

The countries in the coalition of the willing have agreed to demand that Russia begin a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting Monday 12 May to give diplomacy a chance.

