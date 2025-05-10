Zelenskyy tells Trump he is ready for direct talks with Russia if 30-day ceasefire is agreed – Axios

During a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready for direct peace talks with Russia if Moscow agrees to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Source: Axios, citing two sources familiar with the 15-minute conversation

Quote: "Two sources with knowledge of the 15-minute call said Zelenskyy and the European leaders told Trump that if a ceasefire is agreed upon, Ukraine is ready to begin direct peace talks with Russia."

Details: Zelenskyy and European leaders stressed that Kyiv is prepared for a complete cessation of hostilities on land, in the air and at sea from Monday 12 May. If Russia agrees and effective monitoring by the international community is ensured, the parties could proceed to the next stage – negotiations.

The leaders emphasised to Trump that if Vladimir Putin rejects the 30-day ceasefire, European countries will impose new sanctions on Russia, the sources said.

Quote: "Trump seemed satisfied to see Ukraine embracing the ceasefire and accepting direct negotiations with Russia."

Details: A second source said Trump was pleased to hear that all the leaders supported his proposal.

Background:

After the meeting of the coalition of the willing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of four European countries – Germany, France, Poland and the UK – held a phone conversation with their US counterpart, Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump called for a 30-day ceasefire and threatened sanctions against the side that rejects it. The Kremlin has not yet given an official response.

Prior to that, Trump had said that Putin's offer of a "three-day truce" was "a lot" compared to what had happened before.

He also suggested that the Russian leader had become more willing to make peace after the recent drop in oil prices.

