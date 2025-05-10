All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 18:30
Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format following a full and unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) 

Quote: "It was a good conversation – positive and concrete. I am grateful to President Trump. We share a common view: an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days. We propose it begin on Monday 12 May. We are waiting for Russia’s response."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this proposal has been on the table since the talks in Saudi Arabia, when it was first put forward by the United States.

Quote: "Once the ceasefire begins, there will be the best moment for diplomacy. Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format."

Background:

  • Axios has reported that Zelenskyy told US President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation on 10 May that Ukraine is ready for direct peace talks with Russia provided that Russia agrees to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
  • The participants in the conversation warned, however, that if Russia refuses to comply with the ceasefire, Europe and the United States will impose further sanctions on the Russian economy.
  • Earlier this week, Donald Trump called for a 30-day ceasefire and threatened sanctions against the side that rejects it. The Kremlin has not yet given an official response.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyynegotiationsceasefire
Advertisement:
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy tells Trump he is ready for direct talks with Russia if 30-day ceasefire is agreed – Axios
Zelenskyy did not ask new German chancellor for Taurus missiles
Zelenskyy: Putin has created false sense of calm for the sake of 9 May Victory Day parade
RECENT NEWS
22:08
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
20:24
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
20:13
UK sends "Ikea-style" mock-ups of weapons to Ukraine to fool Russians
20:06
Kremlin to consider 30-day ceasefire proposal, says Peskov
19:34
Hungary's Szijjártó hopes Trump can replicate India-Pakistan ceasefire success in Ukraine
19:18
Türkiye expresses readiness to monitor possible ceasefire in Ukraine
19:12
Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions
18:56
Japanese PM calls on Russia to take constructive action on ceasefire
18:30
Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire
18:26
Trump envoy Witkoff to present Putin with 22 proposals from US, Europe and Ukraine, NBC News reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: