Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format following a full and unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "It was a good conversation – positive and concrete. I am grateful to President Trump. We share a common view: an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days. We propose it begin on Monday 12 May. We are waiting for Russia’s response."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that this proposal has been on the table since the talks in Saudi Arabia, when it was first put forward by the United States.

Quote: "Once the ceasefire begins, there will be the best moment for diplomacy. Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format."

Всі разом по завершенню саміту в Києві говорили з @POTUS. Хороша розмова, позитивна й конкретна. Вдячний Президенту Трампу.



Наш спільний погляд: негайне, повне та безумовне припинення вогню потрібне щонайменше на 30 днів. Пропонуємо, щоб почалось із понеділка, 12 травня.… Advertisement: May 10, 2025

Background:

Axios has reported that Zelenskyy told US President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation on 10 May that Ukraine is ready for direct peace talks with Russia provided that Russia agrees to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

The participants in the conversation warned, however, that if Russia refuses to comply with the ceasefire, Europe and the United States will impose further sanctions on the Russian economy.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump called for a 30-day ceasefire and threatened sanctions against the side that rejects it. The Kremlin has not yet given an official response.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!