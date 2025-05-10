Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format following a full and unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.
Quote: "It was a good conversation – positive and concrete. I am grateful to President Trump. We share a common view: an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days. We propose it begin on Monday 12 May. We are waiting for Russia’s response."
Details: Zelenskyy noted that this proposal has been on the table since the talks in Saudi Arabia, when it was first put forward by the United States.
Quote: "Once the ceasefire begins, there will be the best moment for diplomacy. Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format."
Всі разом по завершенню саміту в Києві говорили з @POTUS. Хороша розмова, позитивна й конкретна. Вдячний Президенту Трампу.
Background:
- Axios has reported that Zelenskyy told US President Donald Trump during a telephone conversation on 10 May that Ukraine is ready for direct peace talks with Russia provided that Russia agrees to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
- The participants in the conversation warned, however, that if Russia refuses to comply with the ceasefire, Europe and the United States will impose further sanctions on the Russian economy.
- Earlier this week, Donald Trump called for a 30-day ceasefire and threatened sanctions against the side that rejects it. The Kremlin has not yet given an official response.
