All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin to consider 30-day ceasefire proposal, says Peskov

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 May 2025, 20:06
Kremlin to consider 30-day ceasefire proposal, says Peskov
Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Russia will consider the 30-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Ukraine, Europe and the United States.

Source: Peskov in a comment to CNN

Details: When questioned about the demand from the coalition of the willing, Peskov initially accused Ukraine of failing to support Russia’s unilaterally declared three-day ceasefire. However, Ukrainian authorities and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russia itself had not adhered to the ceasefire.

Advertisement:

Later, when asked again about the proposed 30-day ceasefire, Peskov said, "We have to think about it, these are new developments. We have our own position."

Peskov also reiterated Russia’s claim that it is open to dialogue and appreciates the efforts of mediators, including the Trump administration. However, he dismissed attempts to pressure Russia as futile.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would demand the cessation of US and European arms supplies to Ukraine during any potential ceasefire.
  • Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
  • The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire.
  • The coalition of the willing has rejected Russia’s demand that Western countries halt arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, stressing the need for a 30-day ceasefire without preconditions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaceasefire
Advertisement:
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
All News
Russia
Japanese PM calls on Russia to take constructive action on ceasefire
Zelenskyy: Putin has created false sense of calm for the sake of 9 May Victory Day parade
Starmer: West has agreed to maintain sanctions on Russia "until the end of the process"
RECENT NEWS
22:08
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
20:24
Zelenskyy, Macron and Starmer tour Kyiv's city centre after key meeting – photo, video
20:13
UK sends "Ikea-style" mock-ups of weapons to Ukraine to fool Russians
20:06
Kremlin to consider 30-day ceasefire proposal, says Peskov
19:34
Hungary's Szijjártó hopes Trump can replicate India-Pakistan ceasefire success in Ukraine
19:18
Türkiye expresses readiness to monitor possible ceasefire in Ukraine
19:12
Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions
18:56
Japanese PM calls on Russia to take constructive action on ceasefire
18:30
Zelenskyy reaffirms readiness for talks in any format after ceasefire
18:26
Trump envoy Witkoff to present Putin with 22 proposals from US, Europe and Ukraine, NBC News reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: