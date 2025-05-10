Kremlin to consider 30-day ceasefire proposal, says Peskov

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said Russia will consider the 30-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Ukraine, Europe and the United States.

Source: Peskov in a comment to CNN

Details: When questioned about the demand from the coalition of the willing, Peskov initially accused Ukraine of failing to support Russia’s unilaterally declared three-day ceasefire. However, Ukrainian authorities and the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russia itself had not adhered to the ceasefire.

Later, when asked again about the proposed 30-day ceasefire, Peskov said, "We have to think about it, these are new developments. We have our own position."

Peskov also reiterated Russia’s claim that it is open to dialogue and appreciates the efforts of mediators, including the Trump administration. However, he dismissed attempts to pressure Russia as futile.

Background:

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would demand the cessation of US and European arms supplies to Ukraine during any potential ceasefire.

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.

The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire.

The coalition of the willing has rejected Russia’s demand that Western countries halt arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, stressing the need for a 30-day ceasefire without preconditions.

