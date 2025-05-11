All Sections
It's not enough, says Macron on Putin's proposal for Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 11 May 2025, 09:18
It's not enough, says Macron on Putin's proposal for Ukraine talks in Istanbul
Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has commented on the proposal by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: French newspaper Le Figaro, citing a statement by Macron, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron reacted to Putin's idea of direct talks by calling it a "first step", though "it is not enough".

He added that the proposal shows that Putin is "looking for a way out, but there is always a desire on his part to buy time".

Asked if this means the Russians are dragging their feet, Macron replied: "Yes, yes, it does."

Background:

  • Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
  • In turn, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
  • European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

