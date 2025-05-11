It's not enough, says Macron on Putin's proposal for Ukraine talks in Istanbul

French President Emmanuel Macron has commented on the proposal by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: French newspaper Le Figaro, citing a statement by Macron, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron reacted to Putin's idea of direct talks by calling it a "first step", though "it is not enough".

He added that the proposal shows that Putin is "looking for a way out, but there is always a desire on his part to buy time".

Asked if this means the Russians are dragging their feet, Macron replied: "Yes, yes, it does."

Background:

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.

In turn, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

