It's not enough, says Macron on Putin's proposal for Ukraine talks in Istanbul
Sunday, 11 May 2025, 09:18
French President Emmanuel Macron has commented on the proposal by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to hold direct talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Source: French newspaper Le Figaro, citing a statement by Macron, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Macron reacted to Putin's idea of direct talks by calling it a "first step", though "it is not enough".
He added that the proposal shows that Putin is "looking for a way out, but there is always a desire on his part to buy time".
Asked if this means the Russians are dragging their feet, Macron replied: "Yes, yes, it does."
Background:
- Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
- In turn, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
- European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.
