Russia launches 108 drones after three-day pause: Ukraine destroys 60 and 41 go off radar

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 10:05
Ukrainian air defence units shot down 60 drones. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian air defence units shot down 60 drones. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces launched 108 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones on the night of 10-11 May, after a three-day pause. Ukrainian air defence units have brought down 60 drones, while a further 41 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Ukraine's east, north, south and centre.

Only Sumy Oblast has been affected by the drone attack, Ukraine's Air Force noted.

Background: On the morning of 11 May, Russian forces mounted a drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, causing destruction in two districts near the capital.

