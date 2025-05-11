US and European stances on pressuring Russia are converging again, says Estonia's PM

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who attended the latest meeting of the coalition of the willing via video link, has stated that joint pressure on Russia has finally commenced.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, citing Michal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Michal noted that the US and European stances on pressuring Russia are once again converging.

Quote: "We've probably reached a point where the United States, with its desire for a 30-day ceasefire and its ability to enforce sanctions, and Europe and Ukraine may be starting to act together, and the point of application of this pressure is now shifting towards Russia."

Details: He pointed out that US President Donald Trump's administration is "growing a tad impatient with these Russian games".

Background:

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.

In turn, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

