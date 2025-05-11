Macron: There can be no negotiations while weapons are speaking

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul are only possible if a clear, unconditional 30-day ceasefire takes effect from Monday 12 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing a post by Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron noted that in Kyiv, the leaders of the coalition of the willing, together with US President Donald Trump, had "made a clear proposal" for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accepted the proposal without any conditions.

Macron added that they "now expect an equally clear response from Russia".

Quote: "There can be no negotiations while weapons are speaking. There can be no dialogue if, at the same time, civilians are being bombed. A ceasefire is needed now, so that talks can begin. For peace."

Background:

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Zelenskyy noted that "the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war", but he expects a ceasefire.

