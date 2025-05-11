All Sections
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 10:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that Russia is considering a ceasefire, calling it a positive sign.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war. The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.

There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, 12 May, and Ukraine is ready to meet."

Details: Meanwhile, Yermak stated that "Russia should not disguise its desire to continue the war with vague wording" and emphasised a ceasefire as the first step towards ending the war.

Background:

  • In a statement on the night of 10-11 May, Putin announced his readiness to hold direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.
  • Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting 12 May.

