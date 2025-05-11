Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that Russia is considering a ceasefire, calling it a positive sign.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "It is a positive sign that the Russians have finally begun to consider ending the war. The entire world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in truly ending any war is a ceasefire.

There is no point in continuing the killing even for a single day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire – full, lasting, and reliable – starting tomorrow, 12 May, and Ukraine is ready to meet."

Details: Meanwhile, Yermak stated that "Russia should not disguise its desire to continue the war with vague wording" and emphasised a ceasefire as the first step towards ending the war.

Background:

In a statement on the night of 10-11 May, Putin announced his readiness to hold direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting 12 May.

