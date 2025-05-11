Lithuanian foreign minister: Putin's answer to ceasefire proposal was a swarm of drones raining down on Ukraine

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has stated that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin is stalling "to avoid any real path to peace".

Source: Budrys on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys stated that Russia launched more than 100 attack drones against Ukraine during the night of 10-11 May.

Quote: "Putin's answer to yet another ceasefire proposal: a swarm of 100 drones raining down on Ukraine overnight. Putin is playing his usual game – wielding terror as leverage and stalling for time to avoid any real path to peace."

Details: In this context, Budrys called for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia if it refuses to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on 12 May, a decision already agreed upon by the coalition of the willing.

Quote: "Talking peace while Russian bombs keep falling on Ukrainian civilians is a farce. The rules are clear – unconditional ceasefire from Monday or face new tougher sanctions."

Details: The minister stated that the fact that Putin hastily convened a press conference less than 24 hours after European leaders, supported by the US, demanded an unconditional ceasefire "tells us everything".

"This approach works – and we must stick to it. Now we must follow through. If Russian guns do not go silent by Monday, a new round of sanctions must be enforced – without hesitation," Budrys concluded.

Background:

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.

In turn, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

