Lithuanian foreign minister: Putin's answer to ceasefire proposal was a swarm of drones raining down on Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 11 May 2025, 14:35
Lithuanian foreign minister: Putin's answer to ceasefire proposal was a swarm of drones raining down on Ukraine
Kęstutis Budrys. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has stated that Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin is stalling "to avoid any real path to peace".

Source: Budrys on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys stated that Russia launched more than 100 attack drones against Ukraine during the night of 10-11 May.

Quote: "Putin's answer to yet another ceasefire proposal: a swarm of 100 drones raining down on Ukraine overnight. Putin is playing his usual game – wielding terror as leverage and stalling for time to avoid any real path to peace." 

Details: In this context, Budrys called for the introduction of new sanctions against Russia if it refuses to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire starting on 12 May, a decision already agreed upon by the coalition of the willing.

Quote: "Talking peace while Russian bombs keep falling on Ukrainian civilians is a farce. The rules are clear – unconditional ceasefire from Monday or face new tougher sanctions." 

Details: The minister stated that the fact that Putin hastily convened a press conference less than 24 hours after European leaders, supported by the US, demanded an unconditional ceasefire "tells us everything".

"This approach works – and we must stick to it. Now we must follow through. If Russian guns do not go silent by Monday, a new round of sanctions must be enforced – without hesitation," Budrys concluded.

Background: 

  • Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
  • In turn, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
  • European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

