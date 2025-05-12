Ukrainian Parliament to consider draft law amending Budget Code to implement minerals deal with US

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Budget Committee plans to consider a draft law on amendments to Ukraine’s Budget Code in order to implement the minerals agreement with the US. The law is required for the operation of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Source: UNN news agency, citing MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Details: The Budget Committee plans to consider the draft law on 13 May. After that, it will likely be discussed in the parliamentary chamber, Zhelezniak said.

Quote from Zhelezniak: "In addition to the ratification itself, a draft law must be adopted (at least) amending the Budget Code in order to implement the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on establishing the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (No. 13256). The budget committee will consider this tomorrow morning, and it will most likely be approved by the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow."

The draft law and an alternative draft law are set to be discussed at the committee meeting at 10:00.

Background:

On 12 May, Ukraine completed the ratification of the agreement on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The law establishing the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund was returned with the signature of the Ukrainian president, completing the formal ratification procedure.

The Verkhovna Rada voted on 8 May to ratify the minerals deal with the United States and establish the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. A total of 338 MPs voted in favour, none voted against, and there were no abstentions.

The minerals deal was signed on 1 May by Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Yuliia Svyrydenko, and the US Treasury Secretary. "Together with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, I have signed the agreement on the establishment of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund," Svyrydenko said.

