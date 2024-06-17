All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia leaves debate between Australia and Netherlands in case about MH17 downing

Oleh PavliukMonday, 17 June 2024, 19:41
Russia leaves debate between Australia and Netherlands in case about MH17 downing
The wreckage of the downed MH17 at a presentation of the report on the cause of its crash. Gilze-Rijen Air Base, Netherlands, 13 October 2015. Photo: Reporter/East News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has claimed that it will stop considering the claims of Australia and the Netherlands to the International Civilian Aircraft Organisation (ICAO) regarding the downing of the MH17 flight above Ukraine in July 2014.

Source: the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia published on 17 June, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russia’s Foreign Ministry claims that it was not given the opportunity to participate in the investigation of the MH17 catastrophe and considers the conclusions drawn by the international investigation to be inaccurate.

Advertisement:

"In such conditions it is impossible to talk about an unbiased establishment of facts, leave alone a fair decision. The ICAO council is not a suitable place for seeking the truth," Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry claims.

Besides blaming the West, Russia ends its statement saying it "ends its participation in this farce" and does not recognize the Council’s authorisation "to consider the claims by Australia and the Netherlands, as well as any decisions it will make in connection with them".

Australia and the Netherlands initiated a court case against Russia in the ICAO due to the downing of a MH17 Malaysia Airlines flight in March 2022.

Advertisement:

As it is known, the Hague District Court sentenced Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko to life in prison in absentia for their role in downing the MH17 liner above Ukraine’s Donbas and ordered their arrest. The court obliged them to pay over €16 million of compensation to the families of the deceased.

The Hague court also judged that Russia controlled the unrecognised Donetsk People’s Republic when the MH17 plane was downed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaNetherlands
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov

New EU sanctions target Chechen leader's mother, Navy commander, children's summer camp and Russian officials

Azov Brigade Chief of Staff asks Ukraine's SBI to look into heavy losses caused by Ukrainian army general's poor command

EU approves €1.4 billion from frozen Russian assets for weapons purchase for Ukraine, Politico reports

Video of aftermath of Iskander missile strike on Odesa has emerged

EU creates loophole to circumvent Hungary's veto on support for Ukraine – the FT

All News
Russia
Lithuania has observed increased Russian aircraft activity for second week in row
Chief Russian drone designer still not sanctioned, his family owns property in Europe
Putin appoints rumoured relative as new Russian deputy defence minister
RECENT NEWS
21:13
Strike on drone depot in Yeysk on 21 June: 120 UAVs destroyed
20:45
EU top diplomat confirms EU's agreement to use Russian assets to allocate €1.4bn for Ukraine military aid
20:31
Skhemy post satellite images of aftermath of attacks on Russian military facility in Crimea
20:10
Denmark to stop training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in 2025
20:05
Zelenskyy replaces Ukrainian Joint Forces' Commander Sodol with Brigadier General Hnatov
19:41
Russia reacts to 14th EU sanctions package
19:29
A third of Russian assault actions are carried out on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:09
updatedFour civilians injured in Russian attacks on Nikopol – photo
18:57
EU imposes sanctions on six Russian hackers
18:53
US assumes that Russia will help North Korea with nuclear and long-range weapons
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: