US secretary of state discusses peace in Ukraine with country's foreign minister and European leaders

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held a phone conversation regarding peace in Ukraine with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and several European ministers.

Quote from US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce: "The leaders discussed the way forward for a ceasefire and path to peace in Ukraine."

Details: Rubio spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

He is now in Riyadh, accompanying US President Donald Trump on his trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar from 11 to 14 May.

Rubio will then travel to Türkiye's Antalya from 14 to 16 May to participate in an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers to discuss the Alliance's security priorities, including increasing NATO's investment in defence and ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

